Redskins Add Three More Players To The Practice Squad

The Redskins have gotten to the 10-player limit for the practice squad with the addition of three offensive players including quarterback Alek Torgersen.

The Redskins have gotten to the 10-player limit for the practice squad with the addition of three offensive players including quarterback Alek Torgersen .

The Washington Redskins on Monday added three more players to their practice squad, signing quarterback Alek Torgersen, wide receiver Dres Anderson and offensive lineman Anthony Fabiano . Additionally, the team waived center Ronald Patrick from Injured Reserve with an injury settlement.

The trio of signings join wide receivers Maurice Harris and Robert Davis , tight end Manasseh Garner , guard Kyle Kalis , defensive lineman Brandon Banks , linebacker Pete Robertson and safety Fish Smithson on the practice squad.

Torgersen, 22, is in his rookie season after originally entering the NFL as a college free agent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Collegiately, the 6-foot-2, 229 pounder played at Penn where he appeared in 30 career games with 29 starts.

Completing his career at Penn with a unanimous first-team All-Ivy League selection as a senior, Torgersen is the program’s all-time leader in total offense (7,937), completion percentage (65.1) and touchdown passes (52).

During his last year with the Quakers, Togersen passed for more than 2,200 yard and 17 touchdowns while tacking on 396 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Anderson, meanwhile, joins Washington’s practice squad after previous roster stints with the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pounder played four seasons (2011-14) at Utah, where he racked up more than 2,000 receiving yards.

Fabiano joins Kalis as the two offensive linemen currently on the practice squad. The Harvard product spent four games on the Cleveland Browns’ active roster last year and made his first career start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17.

He would play every offensive snap as the line helped pave the way for 231 yards on the ground, Cleveland’s fourth highest rushing output since 1999.

Fabiano played both tackle and guard while at Harvard, appearing in 32 games with 29 starts.