Redskins 2017 Season Preview: Philadelphia Eagles, Week 1

As the Washington Redskins get closer to the start of another season, Redskins.com will preview all 16 of the team’s regular season games starting with today’s look against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles finished in fourth place in the NFC East in 2016 and were swept by the Redskins for the second consecutive season, but added two veteran wide receivers who have 1,000-yard seasons under their belts.

Last Game vs. Philadelphia at FedExField: Won 27-20 on Oct. 16, 2016

Philadelphia's Key Additions: Signed WR Torrey Smith (San Francisco), signed WR Alshon Jeffrey (Chicago), signed DE Chris Long (New England), traded for DT Timmy Jernigan (Baltimore), drafted DE Derek Barnett (Tennessee)

Philadelphia’s Key Subtractions: CB Leodis McKelvin (released; free agent), QB Chase Daniel (released; signed with New Orleans), DE Connor Barwin (released’ signed with Los Angeles Rams)

Philadelphia's Pro Bowlers: T Jason Peters, DT Fletcher Cox

The Redskins will look to add on a sixth consecutive victory over their NFC East rivals in the regular season opener at FedExField. Dating back to Week 16 of the 2014 season, Washington has won five straight games over Philadelphia including a thrilling 27-20 home victory in Week 6 last year.

If the Redskins defeat the Eagles in Week 1 to push that winning streak to six games, it will mark the first time the team has posted a six-game winning streak in the series dating back to the 1981-84 seasons.

But while Philadelphia finished last in the NFC East in 2016 for the first time since 2012, the Eagles made significant offseason changes starting with adding receiving threats for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Without a 1,000-yard wide receiver over the past two seasons, the Eagles signed two veterans who have toppled the mark a combined three times.

On March 9, Philadelphia announced the signings of Torrey Smith and Alshon Jeffrey.

Despite coming off a career low in receiving yards (267) in his second season with the San Francisco 49ers, Smith is still just 28 years old. In 2014, he recorded 11 receiving touchdowns.

Jeffrey, meanwhile, joins the Eagles after five seasons with the Chicago Bears. In his only two seasons in which he’s appeared in all 16 regular season games, the South Carolina product has recorded at least 1,100 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Philadelphia also drafted running back Donnel Pumphrey out of San Diego State and West Virginia wide receiver Shelton Gibson.

Pumphrey is the all-time leading rusher in NCAA Division 1-A history (6,405 yards).

The Eagles also signed former first-round pick Chance Warmack to compete for playing time at guard.

Defensively, the Eagles parted ways with defensive end Connor Barwin.

The 30-year-old spent four seasons in Philadelphia and recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2014, but recorded just five sacks in 2016.

In his place, the Eagles signed defensive end Chris Long, the No. 2-overall pick, and drafted Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett with the No. 14-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

After injury-filled seasons in his final two years with the Rams, Long appeared in all 16 regular season games for the New England Patriots in 2016 and recorded 35 tackles with four sacks and three passes defensed. Barnett, meanwhile, set a new record for career sacks at Tennessee with 33, one more than Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White.

One potential X-factor in this matchup that’s still months away is running back Chris Thompson , who has given Philadelphia fits at times.

The Eagles’ defense was tied for the third most 20-plus-yard runs given up (14) in 2016, one of which was a 25-yard game-winning run by Thompson in Week 14 last season.

Thompson recorded a career-long 42-yard run against Philadelphia in 2015 and logged a receiving touchdown in Washington’s NFC East-clinching victory in Week 16 that year as well.