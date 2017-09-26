Proving Doubters Wrong, Redskins Defense Turns In Dominant Game

After a couple of player-held meetings earlier in the week, the Redskins defense broke out in major fashion Sunday night against the Raiders with an historical performance in front of a national audience.
The disrespect festered and lay heavy on the defense’s minds throughout the week. Safety
Swearinger called these gatherings “get right” meetings, a sobriquet meant to take the noise from the week – an opponent predicting his offensive numbers and analysts betting against them – and channel it into a dominating performance, to show a national audience why it was so wrong to make assumptions without accounting for this new-look unit.
“We wanted to change the culture around from the defense from last year to this year. I think we made a statement to the world today,” Swearinger said. “We got to keep building. It’s only one game, but a great game, a hell of a game by our defense, by our team to get the team win and we can keep building on this.”
The unquestionable vocal leader of the defense, Swearinger heard his message reverberate on the first pass play, when rookie
One of those hits on Lynch belonged to Swearinger, who stood by his locker after the game dressed in a Sean Taylor jersey (and donning a Redskins Mexican straw hat), calling the violent tackle an ode to his legacy.
“I told the boys all week, I said ‘y’all going to love it when I catch 24 [Lynch],’” Swearinger said. “I was tired of hearing ‘Beast Mode,’ the dancing, all of that. I said I’m going to catch him, I will catch him this game and I’m so happy I got to catch him. I played him my rookie year and I never got to tackle him my rookie year, he retired. I tip my hat to Beast Mode, I played running back, he was my favorite running back growing up. But, when I got to this level and I wanted to play against him, it was more of a enemy. So, I was happy I got a lick on him today.”
In total, the Redskins limited the Raiders to 128 total yards, the lowest total during head coach Jay Gruden’s tenure in Washington and the fewest yards allowed by the Redskins since Oct. 12, 1992, against Denver. They also held the Raiders 0-for-11 on third downs, the first time the Redskins have held an opponent without a third down conversion in 10 years.
“Guys were hungry,” Smith said. “Guys were trying to hunt, that’s what our coach says, ‘Go out there and hunt.’ We got to get to the quarterback with four guys, we shouldn’t have to blitz, and there wasn’t many blitzes called – I don’t think there was any called – and we got [inaudible] with our four guys up front.”
The defense forced two more turnovers in the game – cornerback
Plastering receivers for four quarters, cornerback Josh Norman and
The complete game was enough for Gruden to say “it was as good a defensive performance that I’ve seen in a long time by anybody.” Under a new defensive coordinator and with personnel that continues to show its speed, intelligence and physicality, the Redskins defense made a statement it hopes will continue to grow in the weeks to come.
“We wanted to send a message to the world and we’re not pushovers, we’re not going to lay down for nobody, we are going to compete every time we’re on the field,” Swearinger said. “This defense is definitely going to be stingy every time we are on the field and we are going to keep it rolling. We got to keep it rolling, we got a big game Monday night next week and we can get better from this week. We’ll watch it on Tuesday and get better and we’ll try to be better on Monday.”