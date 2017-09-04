PHOTOS: Top Images Of The Redskins' 2017 Preseason

Check out Redskins team photographer Garrett Campbell's top images from the Redskins' four games -- against the Ravens, Packers, Bengals and Buccaneers -- during the 2017 preseason.
Check out Redskins team photographer Garrett Campbell's top images from the Redskins' four games -- against the Ravens, Packers, Bengals and Buccaneers -- during the 2017 preseason.
Check out the top photos from the Redskins' 2017 preseason.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2017 Preseason Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aug. 31, 2017, at FedExField.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense in their 2017 Preseason Week 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Aug. 31, 2017, at FedExField.
Check out the images from the postgame celebration after the Redskins win against the Buccaneers!