PHOTOS: Top Images From Redskins-Rams, Week 2

Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' 2017 Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams that took placed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' 2017 Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams that took placed at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Check out the top photos from the 2017 Week 1 game against the Los Angeles Rams at The Coliseum.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2017 Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. 17, 2017, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense in their 2017 Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. 17, 2017, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Check out the images from the postgame celebration after the Redskins win against the Rams!