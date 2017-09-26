PHOTOS: Top Images From Redskins-Raiders, Week 3

Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' 2017 Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders that took placed at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' 2017 Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders that took placed at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Check out the top photos from the 2017 Week 3 game against the Los Angeles Rams at FedExField.
Check out these shots of the Washington Redskins Cheerleaders performing in the 2017 Week 3 matchup vs. the Oakland Raiders at FedExField.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' offense in their 2017 Week 3 matchup against the Oakland Raiders Sept. 24, 2017, at FedExField.
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' defense in their 2017 Week 3 matchup against the Oakland Raiders Sept. 24, 2017, at FedExField.