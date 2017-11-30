PHOTOS: Redskins Warm Up For Cowboys

Check out images of the Washington Redskins warming up on the field prior to their 2017 Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys Nov. 30, 2017, at the AT&T Stadium.
DLT Solutions PostGame Show with Scott Jackson and Fred Smoot live on ESPN980!
Check out images of the Washington Redskins warming up on the field prior to their 2017 Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys Nov. 30, 2017, at the AT&T Stadium.
Check out images of the Washington Redskins warming up on the field prior to their 2017 Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys Nov. 30, 2017, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Check out photos of the Redskins' locker room set up prior to the Redskins 2017 Week 13 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.
Images of the Washington Redskins traveling to AT&T Staduim in Arlington, TX as they prepare to take on the Cowboys in their 2017 Week 13 matchup.
The Washington Redskins fans showed up in huge numbers on Wednesday, when the team hosted a "Redskins Rally" party at Champps in Irving, Texas.