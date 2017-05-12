PHOTOS: Redskins Start 2017 Rookie Minicamp

The Washington Redskins are hosting their annual rookie minicamp this weekend. Here are photos from the practices that took place on Friday, May 12, 2017.
Offense
Defense
The Washington Redskins offense held their first rookie minicamp practice of 2017 on May 12, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
The Washington Redskins defense and special teams held their first rookie minicamp practice of 2017 on May 12, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.
Check out these photos of the Redskins rookies helmets made just in time for Rookie Mini-Camp.
Check out images from the Washington Redskins' offense during their eighth day of Phase 2 offseason workouts at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va