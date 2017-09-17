PHOTOS: Redskins Set Up Locker Room For Rams Game

Check out photos of the locker room being set up prior to the Redskins' 2017 Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Washington Redskins take on the LA Rams.
DLT Solutions PostGame Show with Scott Jackson and Clinton Portis live on ESPN980!
Check out photos of the locker room being set up prior to the Redskins' 2017 Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Check out photos of the Redskins' locker room set up prior to the Redskins 2017 Week 2 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.
Images of the Washington Redskins traveling to the Coliseum in Los Angeles as they prepare to take on the Rams in their 2017 Week 2 matchup.
The Washington Redskins fans showed up on Saturday when the team hosted a "Redskins Rally" party in Los Angeles.
Take a look at photos of the Redskins practicing at UCLA before their matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017.