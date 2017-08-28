PHOTOS: Redskins-Bengals Postgame

Check out the postgame images from the Washington Redskins' 2017 preseason Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Check out the postgame images from the Washington Redskins' 2017 preseason Week 3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField in Landover, Md.
Check out the images from the postgame celebration after the Redskins win against the Bengals!
Check out the top images from the Washington Redskins' 2017 Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals Aug. 27, 2017, at FedExField.
Check out images of the Washington Redskins warming up on the field prior to their 2017 Preseason Week 3 matchup against the Bengals Aug. 27, 2017, at FedExField.
Check out photos of the Redskins' locker room set up prior to the Redskins 2017 preseason Week 3 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.