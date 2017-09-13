PHOTOS: Rams Week Practice, Sept. 14

Check out these photos of the Washington Redskins preparing for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center.
OFFENSE:
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS:
Check out these photos of the Washington Redskins preparing for Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center.
OFFENSE:
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS:
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' defense and special teams preparing for their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation kicked off their Redskins Read program for the 2017 season at Glen Lea Elementary school in Richmond, VA.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.