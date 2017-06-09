PHIvsWAS Injury Report: Jamison Crowder Questionable

The Redskins enter Sunday's game against the Eagles at near complete health, as only three players are questionable for the contest including wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

The Redskins enter Sunday's game against the Eagles at near complete health, as only three players are questionable for the contest including wide receiver Jamison Crowder .

The Washington Redskins will head into Sunday regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField in Landover, Md., with just three players listed as questionable and none of the 53-man roster ruled out.

Linebacker Ryan Anderson (stinger/neck), center Spencer Long and wide receiver Jamison Crowder (hip) will all be questionable for the NFC East tilt.

Anderson had been sidelined from Washington’s final preseason games after recording three tackles in the opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

He practiced on a limited basis this week as head coach Jay Gruden said he’s made progress after not practicing in any capacity for a few weeks.

Washington, of course, selected Anderson out of the University of Alabama in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. Listed as the No. 2 weakside linebacker on the unofficial depth chart behind Preston Smith , Anderson’s presence could help a Redskins pass rush that got the best of Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz last season.

In two games against the 2015 No. 2-overall pick, Washington sacked him eight times including three from Pro Bowler Ryan Kerrigan .

Long also returned to practice this week after undergoing a minor knee procedure last month. The 2014 third-round pick out of Nebraska transitioned from guard to center last season in the wake of an injury suffered by former starter Kory Lichtensteiger.

Like Anderson, he returned to practice this week after a tense few weeks being sidelined.

“It was honestly pretty stressful, just sitting there and thinking about all of the what-if’,” Long said. “All I could do is rehab, but I just miss playing ball. It was kind of a humbling experience for me, so it just gave me the fight to get back on the field as fast as I could.”

If Long can’t play on Sunday, the Redskins will look to sixth-round pick Chase Roullier to take over center duties.

“Chase did a great job,” said Long of Roullier, who started Washington’s Week 3 preseason game. “He stepped up in there without a hitch. Our offense is running smoothly and played great against the Bengals. I think that while he’s up, our coach is saying, ‘We’ve got a good backup.” He’s someone who can be a starting center caliber in this league.”

As for Crowder, he was a new addition to the injury report on Thursday and was limited in the final two practice sessions of the week as he “tweaked his hip flexor a little bit,” according to Gruden.

"Anybody who is questionable is a concern," Gruden said Friday. "We have another day of treatment [and] recovery and we'll see how he is tomorrow."

Crowder said that while he's listed as questionable, he's optimstic about his chances to play Sunday.

"There's no concern, I'll be ready," Crowder said. "Just trying to get my body ready, just trying cold tub, hot tub -- whatever I have to do. Like I said, it wasn't nothing major from the get-go, it's just a little minor injury. I've planned this whole week to play Sunday."

If active, Crowder is expected to take on an expanded role this season following the departures of DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garçon.

The Duke product broke out during his sophomore campaign in 2016, catching 67 passes for 847 yards and a team-high seven receiving touchdowns along with 27 punt returns for 328 yards and a touchdown.

“I’ve said all along Jamison can play anywhere,” Gruden said earlier this year. “He can play outside, inside. He can play running back probably if he wanted to, so we’ll utilize Jamison and try to get him more involved, not just in the passing game and the running game. He’s an excellent player, dynamic player. He just continues to prove every day why we like him so much.”