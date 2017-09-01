Mack Brown Sets His Sights On The Future

Closing out the preseason on a high note once again, Mack Brown is eager to see what the next few days have in store for him as he's confident he'll be on an NFL roster. He hopes that roster is in Washington.

A storm of uncertainty swirls around every preseason finale.

With the starters watching from the sidelines, it’s up to the backups to make the most of what could be their final opportunity to impress before the final roster cuts.

Redskins running back Mack Brown made the most of this opportunity, kickstarting Washington’s running game in a 13-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday evening at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

The second-year back out of Florida took most of the handoffs in the contest, gaining 69 yards on 18 carries. While his production was not filled with highlight-level runs, he did provide something the Redskins’ running game had been lacking for most of the preseason: consistency.

What would have been an otherwise spotless night for Brown was marred slightly by a fumble in the third quarter near midfield that the Buccaneers recovered.

Brown said his teammates helped him rebound after the mistake and that he was grateful for the bond they have share during the offseason.

“You’ve got to tell the next guy ‘Let’s get it.’ You’ve got to help each other up. You’ve got to keep that groove going,” he said. “That’s the main thing. You play as one team, everything works.”

Brown indeed recovered from the mishap, bursting through the line during the next drive on a power run to the left. He gained 11 yards in no time, marking his longest run of the night on a drive that would eventually put Washington up 6-0.

Most of the preseason running game was dominated by Rob Kelley and rookie Samaje Perine . However, it wasn’t until Thursday that the lanes finally seemed to open up for the backs to gain some yards. Although no offensive touchdowns were scored, Brown, quarterback Nate Sudfeld and an armada of receivers outgained Tampa Bay’s offense by 118 yards.

When the fervor of victory died off after the game, Brown turned his attention towards Saturday, when final cuts will be made to form a 53-man roster. Brown, who has been on the verge of not making the team before, said he was not overly concerned on the team’s decision come Saturday.

“One game doesn't determine my fate. I’ve been going hard ever since day one at camp. Whatever happens, happens. I’ll leave my hand in God’s hands. I’m encouraged, I’m not discouraged. I’m thankful,” he said.

Head coach Jay Gruden said after the game that he was overall impressed with the young running back and his determination through the final preseason game. However, he agreed with Brown that one game will not be the only factor in the upcoming decisions.

“It’s a process. It’s not just a night, it’s the body of work that he’s put in,” Gruden said. “He’s done some really good things, he really has, not only at running back but on special teams. We’ll take everything into account, but when it’s all said and done, it comes down to numbers.”

With the thoughts of uncertainty successfully driven out of his mind, Brown focused on the most memorable of his experiences with the Redskins and took a moment to praise the myriad of teammates that have surrounded him for the past two years.

“I’ve built a lot of relationships,” Brown said. “I’m thankful, and we’re always going to be friends. The guys that became friends, we’re going to be friends after this. I’m just thankful to be on the field with you guys for the last time.”

Brown gave one last piece of advice for those players who might have the looming roster cuts clouding their vision.

“Football’s like work. Things happen," Brown said. "You can’t be worried about getting cut. You’ve just got to play ball."