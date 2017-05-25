Loudoun Chamber To Host 'Leadership On The Gridiron' With Redskins Great Santana Moss

Join us for a special event on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at The National Conference Center, where the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce will host Washington Redskins legend Santana Moss for a special “Leadership Series” luncheon event. Moss will discuss his experiences as one of the team’s all-time greatest players, his thoughts on leadership and his experiences living and working in Loudoun County since 2005. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.



“On the field, Santana Moss was one of the Redskins’ all-time clutch and productive players. As a veteran presence in the Redskins locker room for a decade, Santana was someone who players on both sides of the ball looked to for leadership,” said President & CEO of the Loudoun Chamber, Tony Howard. “Our Chamber members are really looking forward to hearing his thoughts on leadership and about his experiences playing for one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.”

Together with “The Voice of the Redskins,” Chief Content Officer/Senior Vice President Larry Michael, Moss will discuss his NFL career, which included 10 seasons with Washington. Moss is among the best wide receivers to ever wear a Washington Redskins uniform. A product of the University of Miami, Moss is third in Redskins history in receptions (581), fourth in receiving yards (7,867) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (47).



During his time with the Redskins, Santana became a big-time fan favorite. Inside of Redskins Park, he was viewed by his teammates and coaches alike as a significant team LEADER, with a unique leadership style! Much of that style was influenced by the great coaches he had an opportunity to work with, including Joe Gibbs.



On three different occasions with the Redskins, Moss eclipsed 1,000 yards, including his first season in Washington in 2005 when he had perhaps the best moment of his career, grabbing two late touchdowns in the Redskins' comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Moss retired following the 2014 season.

For more information or to register for this event, please visit the Loudoun Chamber’s website www.LoudounChamber.org. 2017 Sponsors for this event include: Signature Sponsor, George Mason University; Spotlight Sponsor, One Loudoun; Event Sponsor, The National Conference Center; Gold Sponsor, Loudoun Times-Mirror; Business Partner, Economic Authority of Loudoun County, Virginia; Community Partner, Loudoun County Department of Economic Development.