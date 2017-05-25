Loudoun Chamber To Host 'Leadership On The Gridiron' With Redskins Great Santana Moss

Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Thu., May. 25, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Thu., May. 25, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Fri., May. 26, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

    Listen live here.
  • Fri., May. 26, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Fri., May. 26, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EDT Live The Bram Weinstein Show

    Bram Weinstein is the latest addition to ESPN 980’s team, hosting “The Bram Weinstein Show” weekdays from 11am-1pm presented by Window Nation!   “The Bram Weinstein Show” will deliver provocative sportstalk led by Weinstein, whose passion for DC sports runs deep, having grown up in Silver Spring, MD.

    Listen live here.
  • Fri., May. 26, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EDT Live Inside the Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Fri., May. 26, 2017 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM EDT Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban is live from 4-7pm on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
  • Mon., May. 29, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EDT Live The Morning Blitz The Morning Blitz with Al Galdi is a fast-moving, high-energy show that covers everything you need to begin your day.  Redskins, Nationals, Wizards, Capitals, Terps, Hoyas, Orioles…Galdi covers them all in addition to hitting on the national sports stories that matter to you.  Galdi is a DMV-lifer, a huge proponent of analytics and a big fan of old-school hip-hop.  He also hosts The Official Redskins Postgame Show after every Redskins game and Chin Music with Al Galdi on Saturdays from 9am-10am.  Tweet him: @AlGaldi

    Listen live here.
  • Mon., May. 29, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EDT Live Cooley & Kevin

    Join Cooley & Kevin on each weekday morning from 7-11am on ESPN980!

    Listen live here.
View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

Loudoun Chamber To Host 'Leadership On The Gridiron' With Redskins Great Santana Moss

Posted 49 minutes ago

Redskins Public Relations 2016 Media Guide

Join us for a special event on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at The National Conference Center, where the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce will host Washington Redskins legend Santana Moss for a special “Leadership Series” luncheon event.

Join us for a special event on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at The National Conference Center, where the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce will host Washington Redskins legend Santana Moss for a special “Leadership Series” luncheon event. Moss will discuss his experiences as one of the team’s all-time greatest players, his thoughts on leadership and his experiences living and working in Loudoun County since 2005. The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

 
“On the field, Santana Moss was one of the Redskins’ all-time clutch and productive players. As a veteran presence in the Redskins locker room for a decade, Santana was someone who players on both sides of the ball looked to for leadership,” said President & CEO of the Loudoun Chamber, Tony Howard. “Our Chamber members are really looking forward to hearing his thoughts on leadership and about his experiences playing for one of the NFL’s most storied franchises.”

 

Together with “The Voice of the Redskins,” Chief Content Officer/Senior Vice President Larry Michael, Moss will discuss his NFL career, which included 10 seasons with Washington. Moss is among the best wide receivers to ever wear a Washington Redskins uniform. A product of the University of Miami, Moss is third in Redskins history in receptions (581), fourth in receiving yards (7,867) and seventh in receiving touchdowns (47).
 
During his time with the Redskins, Santana became a big-time fan favorite. Inside of Redskins Park, he was viewed by his teammates and coaches alike as a significant team LEADER, with a unique leadership style! Much of that style was influenced by the great coaches he had an opportunity to work with, including Joe Gibbs.

On three different occasions with the Redskins, Moss eclipsed 1,000 yards, including his first season in Washington in 2005 when he had perhaps the best moment of his career, grabbing two late touchdowns in the Redskins' comeback victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football. Moss retired following the 2014 season. 

 

For more information or to register for this event, please visit the Loudoun Chamber’s website www.LoudounChamber.org. 2017 Sponsors for this event include: Signature Sponsor, George Mason University; Spotlight Sponsor, One Loudoun; Event Sponsor, The National Conference Center; Gold Sponsor, Loudoun Times-Mirror; Business Partner, Economic Authority of Loudoun County, Virginia; Community Partner, Loudoun County Department of Economic Development.

Featured Galleries

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 2 (Offense)

    2017 OTAs: Day 2 (Offense)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins' offense during their second day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 2 (Defense/Special Teams)

    2017 OTAs: Day 2 (Defense/Special Teams)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their second day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 1 (Offense)

    2017 OTAs: Day 1 (Offense)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins' offense during their first day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

  • 2017 OTAs: Day 1 (Defense/Special Teams)

    2017 OTAs: Day 1 (Defense/Special Teams)

    Check out images from the Washington Redskins' defense and special teams during their first day of OTAs at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va.

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph