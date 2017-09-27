Up Next
Kirk Cousins Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

Posted 45 minutes ago

Redskins Public Relations 2017 Media Guide

The National Football League announced today that Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in the team’s Week 3 win against the Oakland Raiders.

The honor is Cousins’ first of the season and the fourth of his career, adding to two selections in 2015 (Weeks 7 and 10) and one selection in 2016 (Week 11). He joins wide receiver Art Monk (five) and quarterback Mark Rypien (four) as the only players in team history to earn four career NFC Offensive Player of the Week awards since the honor’s inception in 1984.

Last week, Cousins recorded season highs in completions (25), passing yards (365), passing touchdowns (three) and passer rating (150.7) in a nationally televised 27-10 victory. It was his fourth performance with at least 350 passing yards, at least three passing touchdowns and no interceptions since assuming the starting role in 2015, tied for the second-most in the NFL in that time frame.

With Cousins’ selection this week, Redskins players have won 92 NFC Player of the Week awards (including 40 Offensive Player of the Week awards) since the NFL started awarding weekly honors in 1984. 

