Kirk Cousins Moves Up 15 Spots On NFL 'Top 100' List

Once again Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is being recognized by his peers as a transcending player, selected as No. 70 on the NFL's Top 100 players list.

After making his debut on the NFL’s annual Top 100 players list last season – checking in at No. 85 – Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is moving on up the list.

On Monday evening, it was announced that Cousins is No. 70 on the 2017 list, jumping up 15 spots from his 2015 spot.

The selection is based on current player vote.

Cousins, 28, started all 16 regular season games for the Redskins in 2016, completing 406-of-606 pass attempts for a team-record 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. The Michigan State product also recorded 96 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

He finished the year with single-season team records in attempts, completions and passing yards and matched his team record for 300-yard passing games (seven).

Cousins also became the first Redskins player in franchise history to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Month twice, as he was selected for the designation in December 2015 and once again this past November.

In three games against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, Cousins went 84-of-116 and threw for 1,086 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He also recorded at least a 110 passer rating in all three games and his 362.0 passing yards per game led all NFL quarterbacks in the month of November.

Now entering his third season as Washington’s starting quarterback, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is confident Cousins will continue to excel at leading one of the league’s most powerful offenses.

“It’s great to have a guy who has been in the system for a two years so you can just jump right into really hardcore situational work,” Gruden said at the NFL’s annual league meetings in March. “Just really fine tune some of the other things like cadence and the little things you want fine tune without starting from scratch. He can be a big part of the teaching process with the young players, receivers and the backs so I am excited about it.”

Under his direction last season, the Redskins had two 1,000-yard receivers in Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson while slot wideout Jamison Crowder collected a career-high 847 receiving yards of his own.

While Garçon and Jackson departed in free agency, Cousins has new weapons at his disposal in Terrelle Pryor Sr. and Brian Quick . Washington will also return 2016 first-round pick Josh Doctson , who was limited to just two games during his rookie season.

During the month of March, Cousins organized a private workout session with some of his receivers down in Florida to work on timing before returning to the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., for offseason workouts.

“I want to get to know these guys not just on the field but off the field, what makes them tick, what kind of people they are but also how they run a comeback route, how they run a basic, how I want those routes run, a snap count, the terminology, the formations we use, the motions, the shifts, what our weekly preparations look like in terms of our pre practice drills and post practice drills,” Cousins said. “I want these guys to get to know our culture and understand how we work as Redskins and the way we go about our business to make sure they adapt well. It’s a process and that’s what OTAs and minicamp are all about. I want to make sure we are a well-oiled machine come Week 1.”