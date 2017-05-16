Kirk Cousins Moves Up 15 Spots On NFL 'Top 100' List

Once again Washington Redskins quarterback
After making his debut on the NFL’s annual Top 100 players list last season – checking in at No. 85 – Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is moving on up the list.
The selection is based on current player vote.
Cousins, 28, started all 16 regular season games for the Redskins in 2016, completing 406-of-606 pass attempts for a team-record 4,917 yards and 25 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. The Michigan State product also recorded 96 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.
He finished the year with single-season team records in attempts, completions and passing yards and matched his team record for 300-yard passing games (seven).
Cousins also became the first Redskins player in franchise history to be named NFC Offensive Player of the Month twice, as he was selected for the designation in December 2015 and once again this past November.
In three games against the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys, Cousins went 84-of-116 and threw for 1,086 yards with eight touchdowns and no interceptions. He also recorded at least a 110 passer rating in all three games and his 362.0 passing yards per game led all NFL quarterbacks in the month of November.
Now entering his third season as Washington’s starting quarterback, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden is confident Cousins will continue to excel at leading one of the league’s most powerful offenses.
Under his direction last season, the Redskins had two 1,000-yard receivers in Pierre Garçon and DeSean Jackson while slot wideout
While Garçon and Jackson departed in free agency, Cousins has new weapons at his disposal in
During the month of March, Cousins organized a private workout session with some of his receivers down in Florida to work on timing before returning to the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., for offseason workouts.
“I want to get to know these guys not just on the field but off the field, what makes them tick, what kind of people they are but also how they run a comeback route, how they run a basic, how I want those routes run, a snap count, the terminology, the formations we use, the motions, the shifts, what our weekly preparations look like in terms of our pre practice drills and post practice drills,” Cousins said. “I want these guys to get to know our culture and understand how we work as Redskins and the way we go about our business to make sure they adapt well. It’s a process and that’s what OTAs and minicamp are all about. I want to make sure we are a well-oiled machine come Week 1.”