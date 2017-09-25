Josh Doctson Flashes Big-Play Ability On Touchdown Catch

After being held catchless through the first 10 quarters of the season, Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson tallied a highlight reel catch over David Amerson on a 52-yard touchdown.

When the Washington Redskins selected Josh Doctson in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, it was easy to see why the wide receiver was picked so early.

A unanimous All-American during his senior season at TCU, Doctson’s college highlights were acrobatic catch after acrobatic catch. But it wasn’t until Week 3 of the 2017 season that the Redskins finally got to see Doctson’s potential, and it was on full display for a nationally televised audience.

Doctson’s rookie season – marred by a lingering Achilles injury – was, of course, shut down after just two games with two receptions. His productive remained limited during the first two games of his second campaign, but that all changed in Sunday’s 27-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders.

In the third quarter with the Redskins already ahead by two touchdowns, Doctson logged a 52-yard touchdown reception after leaping over former Washington cornerback David Amerson.

“It actually came out of the fake trying to throw it to Terrelle [Pryor Sr.], and I think Terrelle did end up winning late but I felt 38 [T.J. Carrie] I believe was covering Terrelle was getting out of there and I felt like he was taking away the go ball and if Terrelle did end up getting by him it just shows how fast he really is,” said quarterback Kirk Cousins . “Then I looked back over to Josh and David Amerson was getting deep as well but I do like Josh’s ball skills and his ability to catch the ball up in the air and I thought, you know what, I’m going to give him a chance, they have been asking me to give him that chance and let’s give it to him. It was scary when it left my hand because I still see David Amerson going up, he’s got the ball skills too and Josh made me right but that play can go either way you know? That’s why this game is so tough.”

After securing the ball over Amerson’s head, Doctson would land with both feet in before scampering into the end zone for his first NFL touchdown.

He would then spike the ball in celebration before his teammates joined him in appreciation of his efforts.

“It’s just natural,” Doctson said. “My body just goes, man. It’s just God given talent, so I mean it’s not much, just attacking the ball.”

In recent weeks, Redskins head coach Jay Gruden has noted numerous times that the team is high on Doctson’s potential but the second-year wide receiver needs to string together positive and healthy practice sessions.

After a week of full participation at practices, Doctson capped off Washington’s offensive explosion with his second career 50-yard reception.

“It was great to see him because I’ve seen it. I think the players have seen him do that in practice quite often but nobody else has,” Gruden said. “You guys don’t even get a chance to see it very often, so it was good to get Kirk get the ball out of his hands – and it wasn’t a perfectly thrown ball, but to give him a chance where he can go up and make a big time catch, hopefully we’ll get more of that. But it was great to see man, I’m happy for Josh, and happy that Kirk threw it.”

Redskins cornerback Bashaud Breeland had seen it in practice before, as he’s been in Amerson’s shoes before.

“Man, Josh’s done that in practice to all of us,” Breeland said with a smile. “Everybody get got [by Josh]. I’m just excited for him to see him do it in a game. Battling against him in practice, he’s got good body control, good hands. He can locate the ball in the air and I expected that play from him.

“We’ve all been got by Josh Doctson.”