For The Redskins Defense, It's All About Finishing Plays

While the Redskins applied consistent pressure on the Eagles last Sunday, they couldn't wrap up quarterback Carson Wentz. They realize they need better execution against the Rams.
Despite holding the Eagles offense to just 58 rushing yards, returning an interception for a touchdown and producing a consistent pass rush, the Redskins defense struggled to execute when it mattered most last Sunday.
The most costly happened on the first drive of the game, with the Eagles facing a long third down, when Wentz spun away from three defenders and found wide receiver Nelson Agholor wide open
“I don’t know, I think the plays are there,” Norman said. “We just need to make them. Have the quarterback wrapped up, we got to bring him down. We got to have our hands on the ball. We got to bring that down as well. Just little things. My errors, my keys, that I can be better in.”
The third down struggles continued, with the Eagles converting 8-of-14 of them, six of which coming on third-and-long. It was the glaring issue in what was otherwise a solid debut for defensive coordinator Greg Manusky, whose unit faced a lot of short fields thanks to four turnovers on the day.
The inability to get off the field on third downs was something that plagued the team last year – they finished last in that category, allowing for conversions 46.6 percent of the time. For reference, Tampa Bay’s defense was the best at getting off the field last season, holding opponents to a 34.3 percent conversion rate.
It wasn't as though the defense didn't get pressure on Wentz.
“He was playing backyard football, scrambling around, making plays with his feet,” defensive lineman
“A lot of their plays came from broken plays, from being outside the pocket and us missing the sacks,” linebacker
As the Redskins prepare to take on the Rams and limit quarterback Jared Goff, they can feel confident in the talent they have on the field and the game plan to stop Los Angeles. They just want to make it all count.
“You put all that work into getting into that point of attack and then you’re there, but you just got to finish the play,” Norman said. “That’s the easy part. Just finishing. I think the hardest part is getting to that. Once you can, you just got to capitalize and be great.”