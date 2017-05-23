Fabian Moreau Believes He's Right On Track During Rehab

Redskins rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau says he's still expect a full return to the field sometime around September as he continues to work his way back from a torn pectoral suffered in March.

As he continues to rehab from a torn pectoral suffered at UCLA’s pro day in March, Washington Redskins rookie cornerback Fabian Moreau said he’s feeling good and believes he’s on track for a potential on-field return in August or September.

Despite his injury, Moreau has been at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., trying to stay in his playbook.

The hope is that once he steps on the field, Moreau will have a strong understanding of the defensive concepts under new defensive coordinator Greg Manusky.

“[I’m] just diving into the playbook and just learning everything I can,” Moreau said at Monday's Redskins Charity Golf Classic at Army Navy Country Club in Arlington, Va.

Additionally, he’s been in the back pocket of some of his veteran teammates including Josh Norman and Bashaud Breeland .

“I’ve talked to all of them,” Moreau said of the defensive backs, “They’ve all been there in the locker room and the classroom so it’s been great.”

Moreau, 23, was at one point projected as a potential first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, as he capped of his college career with 31 tackles with 12 passes defensed and two interceptions.

In total, the six-foot, 206 pounder appeared in 51 games for the Bruins and recorded 148 tackles with 26 passes defensed and three interceptions.

Despite his drop to the third round before Washington selected him with the No. 81-overall pick, Moreau isn’t concerned about a potential drop off in performance, even if his on-field debut in practices will be delayed.

“It’s just a setback,” Moreau said. “Nothing I could control but I’m rehabbing getting healthy as I can. It’s just another opportunity to prove myself. …There is nothing I can control about that, it is what it is. I’m enjoying my position. God put me in this position and I am willing to come out of it get healthy and get back on the field.”

As he continues to rehab, Moreau said he’s been doing a lot of shoulder work to re-gain strength in his surgically repaired pectoral muscle.

“I was in a sling for a while so I lost quite a few muscles,” Moreau said. “But just getting that back, getting my weight back and stuff like that.”