Byron Marshall Is Learning On The Fly And Embracing His Role

Take the interception he threw against the Giants on Thanksgiving, a pass intended for Marshall that sailed high, went off his fingertips and was returned for a touchdown. Cousins’s feet got caught up in the turf upon his release, but the play might have turned out differently had he remembered to tell Marshall, who jumped out into the flat, to run a different route.
Marshall, the Oregon product who was signed from the Eagles practice squad less than two weeks ago after
Which is to say that plays like the interception are understandable for a player trying to adjust rapidly to a new quarterback and offense, tasked with filling the void left by running back in Chris Thompson, who developed an intuitive ability to read defenses and know his quarterback's thoughts in any given situation.
To keep pace with his teammates, Marshall has dedicated himself to reading all facets of the playbook
“When I’m at home, I want to go and learn the whole thing, learn the empties, learn all the passing concepts. Just so I can be familiar with it,” Marshall said. “You never know what’s going to happen, as many times as people have gotten hurt this year, you never know if you’re going to need a two-minute drill, you’ll just get thrown in the fire. It’s better to be safe than sorry, so just be prepared and study your stuff. Just perfect your craft, really.”
Cousins likes what he’s seen from Marshall so far. Against the Giants, Marshall carried the ball four times for 18 yards and grabbed one pass for 11 yards. As he gets more comfortable, Marshall will also serve as a pass-blocker. Head coach Jay Gruden said Sunday one of the reasons they dressed in pads for their first practice of the week was to evaluate more of their skillsets in that area.
“I think Byron’s a player that excites me,” Cousins said. “He has some juice to him. He can catch the football and has a good sense of the game. There was some carryover from Philadelphia’s offense to our offense and he just seems to understand football pretty well. I think he’s got a lot of potential going forward.”
For Marshall, the early trials are more motivation for him to prove the type of player he can be and help the Redskins down the stretch in any way he can.
“As a little kid, you look forward to this,” Marshall said. “Thursday night, primetime. We just played on Thanksgiving, so everyone was watching that, and now we’ll have another chance to go out there and prove how good of a team we are and just keeping making our run towards the playoffs. I’m excited, and I feel like this team is really excited also.”