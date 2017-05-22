As OTAs Begin This Week, Gruden Looking For Continuity With New Parts

While the Redskins experienced a lot of turnover in their roster and coaching staff in the offseason, head coach Jay Gruden hopes the team can gel efficiently as OTAs begin.
Anticipatory energy could be felt at Army Navy Country Club Monday, where Redskins players and alumni gathered for the annual Redskins Charity Golf Classic. The team will start Organized Team Activities on Tuesday, commencing offseason practices that extend for the next few weeks, giving coaches their best chance to glimpse what the offseason has brought to the field.
This will be the first time the rookies and veterans get a chance to line up against each other and get a taste of each other’s games. Head coach Jay Gruden will be preaching continuity as newcomers – both players and coaches – learn to work together.
Gruden enjoys the competition that he’ll get to witness over the next few weeks on the field, and believes there will be plenty of roster spots still up for the taking.
“I think there’s position battles all across the board,” Gruden said.
Gruden knows that the pressure is there to continue to build on the last two years and take the next step in the playoffs. He wants to see new additions contribute early and often and give the next few weeks a sense of urgency.
“I don’t think patience is in the dictionary here in D.C. I think we have to be good now,” Gruden said. “We’re 9-7 two years ago, 8-7-1 last year. I think the expectations are high. They’re always going to be high in this area and we have to perform.”