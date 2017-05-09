After 'Tough Decisions,' Redskins Go With Five Wide Receivers On Active Roster

The Redskins knew that'd have tough decisions to make when slicing down the roster to 53 players, and the wide receiver position resulted in talented players being placed on the practice squad.

The Redskins knew that'd have tough decisions to make when slicing down the roster to 53 players, and the wide receiver position resulted in talented players being placed on the practice squad.

With the 53-man roster set for the time being, Washington Redskins head coach Jay Gruden heads into Week 1 with a group of five wide receivers, a downsize from the six wideouts he had at his disposal last year.

This year’s opening day receiving corp. will consist of Terrelle Pryor Sr. , Jamison Crowder , Josh Doctson , Ryan Grant and Brian Quick .

While the position projects to be a strength of the Redskins in 2017, Gruden elected to go with a smaller group of receivers to free up other positions on the roster.

The top four receivers should not come as much of a surprise; Pryor, Crowder, Docston and Grant were all expected to make the team from the outset of camp. The battle for the fifth and final spot on the wide receiver depth chart, however, was much more intense.

“There were some tough decisions – five receivers, two quarterbacks, only four tight ends,” Gruden said on Tuesday. “We would love to keep about 56 [players] but we had to get down to 53 and that’s the best way we decided to do it.”

Quick ultimately earning one of the spots on the 53-man roster, beating out the likes of seven wideouts that were let go in the final round of cuts.

Playing in his sixth season out of Appalachian State, Quick came to the Redskins in March after a career year with the Los Angeles Rams, notching personal bests in starts (eight), receptions (41) and receiving yards (564). He was one of the better receivers this preseason for the Redskins as well, ranking second on the team in receptions with seven.

Gruden explained that one reason for moving forward with the current group of five wide receivers is a result of the depth he sees elsewhere, namely at the tight end position.

“[With] the four tight ends that we have, we don’t have to be in three-receiver sets, we can be at two-receiver sets more often or maybe even a one-receiver set,” he said. “So we got it covered.”

A group of four tight ends led by former Pro Bowlers Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis can certainly help take some pressure off of the receivers. Redskins tight ends accounted for 26 percent of the team’s total targets last season, despite missed time from Reed.

As far as depth goes, the 28-year-old Quick edged out a well-regarded group of wide receivers, including Maurice Harris , Dres Anderson and Robert Davis , all of whom will begin the season on the practice squad.

Harris received praise from Gruden. Last season, Harris developed on the practice squad before being called up to the active roster in October. He finished the year with 10 catches for 66 yards.

“Maurice Harris is here so we feel good about him at any time, any place, anywhere,” Gruden said. “He could be a top three for all I care. He’s a very good player. We’re fortunate to get him back.”

Despite downsizing to a five-man core for now, the talent will seemingly still be there at wide receiver this season.

The team experienced a few flashes of greatness from 24-year-old Crowder last season, most notably when he amassed 442 yards and three touchdowns over a five-game stretch. Pryor will be welcomed into the team after he has a breakout season in Cleveland, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards. Additionally, Doctson has yet to truly show Washington fans what he can do on a football field after missing essentially all of last year with an Achilles injury.

While the numbers might be fewer, the weapons are still there for Kirk Cousins and Co. to put a dynamic offense on the field in 2017. One of the benefits with this group of wide receivers is their collective ability to play all three wide receiver spots.

"If you play a two-receiver set, right now Crowder could be the starting Z, it could be Josh, it could be Ryan," Gruden said last month. "We have plenty of options there. The big thing is we want to keep them fresh. If Terrelle gets tired, I won’t hesitate at putting Josh at X or Ryan Grant at X or whatever, so we have a good group of wideouts that could play anywhere at any time.”