9/2: Redskins Make Roster Moves

Posted 1 hour ago

Redskins Public Relations 2017 Media Guide

The Washington Redskins announced on Saturday that they made moves to get the roster down from 90 to 53 players.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

 The Redskins released the following players:

  • S Will Blackmon
  • DL A.J. Francis 

The Redskins waived the following players:

  • DL Brandon Banks
  • TE E.J. Bibbs (designated as injured)
  • C Lucas Crowley
  • WR Robert Davis
  • TE Manasseh Garner
  • WR Maurice Harris
  • WR Matt Hazel
  • RB Kenny Hilliard
  • CB Tevin Homer
  • WR Levern Jacobs (designated as injured)
  • RB Matt Jones
  • G Kyle Kalis
  • T John Kling
  • G Arie Kouandjio
  • LB Nico Marley
  • DL Joey Mbu
  • CB Jeremiah McKinnon
  • OL Kendall Pace
  • T Vinston Painter
  • WR Zach Pascal
  • C Ronald Patrick (designated as injured)
  • DL Ondre Pipkins
  • WR James Quick
  • LB Pete Robertson
  • S Fish Smithson
  • WR Jamari Staples
  • QB Nate Sudfeld
  • LB Ron Thompson Jr. (designated as injured)
  • LB Lynden Trail (designated as injured)
  • LB Zach Vigil
  • OL Isaiah Williams

The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Injured list:

The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

The Redskins also acquired the Los Angeles Rams’ 2018 seventh-round selection in exchange for TE Derek Carrier.

With the moves, the Redskins’ active roster now stands at 53 players.

