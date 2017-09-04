9/2: Redskins Make Roster Moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins released the following players:
- S Will Blackmon
- DL A.J. Francis
The Redskins waived the following players:
- DL Brandon Banks
- TE E.J. Bibbs (designated as injured)
- C Lucas Crowley
- WR Robert Davis
- TE Manasseh Garner
- WR Maurice Harris
- WR Matt Hazel
- RB Kenny Hilliard
- CB Tevin Homer
- WR Levern Jacobs (designated as injured)
- RB Matt Jones
- G Kyle Kalis
- T John Kling
- G Arie Kouandjio
- LB Nico Marley
- DL Joey Mbu
- CB Jeremiah McKinnon
- OL Kendall Pace
- T Vinston Painter
- WR Zach Pascal
- C Ronald Patrick (designated as injured)
- DL Ondre Pipkins
- WR James Quick
- LB Pete Robertson
- S Fish Smithson
- WR Jamari Staples
- QB Nate Sudfeld
- LB Ron Thompson Jr. (designated as injured)
- LB Lynden Trail (designated as injured)
- LB Zach Vigil
- OL Isaiah Williams
The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Injured list:
The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:
The Redskins also acquired the Los Angeles Rams’ 2018 seventh-round selection in exchange for TE Derek Carrier.
With the moves, the Redskins’ active roster now stands at 53 players.