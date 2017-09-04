9/2: Redskins Make Roster Moves

The Washington Redskins announced on Saturday that they made moves to get the roster down from 90 to 53 players.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins released the following players:

S Will Blackmon

DL A.J. Francis

The Redskins waived the following players:

DL Brandon Banks

TE E.J. Bibbs (designated as injured)

C Lucas Crowley

WR Robert Davis

TE Manasseh Garner

WR Maurice Harris

WR Matt Hazel

RB Kenny Hilliard

CB Tevin Homer

WR Levern Jacobs (designated as injured)

RB Matt Jones

G Kyle Kalis

T John Kling

G Arie Kouandjio

LB Nico Marley

DL Joey Mbu

CB Jeremiah McKinnon

OL Kendall Pace

T Vinston Painter

WR Zach Pascal

C Ronald Patrick (designated as injured)

DL Ondre Pipkins

WR James Quick

LB Pete Robertson

S Fish Smithson

WR Jamari Staples

QB Nate Sudfeld

LB Ron Thompson Jr. (designated as injured)

LB Lynden Trail (designated as injured)

LB Zach Vigil

OL Isaiah Williams

The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Injured list:

The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list:

S DeAngelo Hall

The Redskins also acquired the Los Angeles Rams’ 2018 seventh-round selection in exchange for TE Derek Carrier.

With the moves, the Redskins’ active roster now stands at 53 players.