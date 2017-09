The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed OL Alex Balducci to the practice squad and released OL Anthony Fabiano from the practice squad.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following player to their practice squad:

OL Alex Balducci

The Redskins released the following player from their practice squad: