The Washington Redskins will conduct their annual rookie minicamp this weekend at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., and among the 62 players eligible to partipcate will be 37 tryout players.

Along with those tryout players, of course, will be the team’s 2017 draft class, eight college free agent signings and first-year wide receiver Kendal Thompson , defensive back Shak Randolph , linebacker Pete Robertson , offensive lineman Ronald Patrick , offensive lineman Isaiah Williams , offensive lineman John Kling and tight end Wes Saxton .

Here’s the list of the rookie minicamp tryout players: