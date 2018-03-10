2018 Free Agency Preview: Running Backs

With free agency set to begin later this month, Redskins.com previews the 2018 NFL free agent class position-by-position. Today's focus is on the running backs.
Arguably the most difficult position to assess for the Redskins front office is at running back, which took the brunt of the injury load last season.
Their replacements didn’t fare much better, as both
Thus, the coaching staff and scouting department had their work cut out for them in properly assessing its large stable of running backs. With
“We have two or three backs that can be your third-down type guy with Kapri, Byron, and obviously Chris,” Gruden said. “You know, I think for a second-down banger, we have Samaje and Rob Kelley. But maybe another one in here to compete in that role, first and second down, maybe an all-purpose guy would be nice – a little return. I don’t know. There’s a lot of options, but whoever it is, we intend on giving them a great opportunity to compete for a lot of carries.”
Who that all-purpose player might be could come in the NFL Draft, which boasts a nice crop of talented a versatile backfield options, or through free agency.
If the Redskins decide to pursue someone using the latter option, here’s who will be available for them, according to Rotoworld.com:
- Dion Lewis
- Carlos Hyde
- Jerick McKinnon
- Isaiah Crowell
- Rex Burkhead
- DeMarco Murray
- Frank Gore
- Darren Sproles
- Alfred Morris
- LeGarrette Blount
- Charles Sims
- Jeremy Hill
- Damien Williams
- Orleans Darkwa
- Terrance West
- Jonathan Stewart
- Alfred Blue
- Shane Vereen
- Andre Ellington
- Doug Martin
- Jamaal Charles
- Kerwynn Williams
- Travaris Cadet
- Benny Cunningham
- Branden Oliver
- Eddie Lacy
- Cedric Peerman
- Kenjon Barner
- Taiwan Jones
- Jordan Todman
- Lance Dunbar
- Christine Michael
- Mike James
- Stevan Ridley
There are some notable names on this list – many of whom were considered some of the best backs in the NFL just a few years ago. Many still have some life in their legs, and that includes Isaiah Crowell, finishing up his rookie deal with the Browns after rushing for 853 yards and two touchdowns with a 4.1 yards per carry average.
Another intriguing name for the Redskins might be Jerrick McKinnon. The Vikings all-purpose back had the best season of his four-year career, compiling 570 rushing yards for three touchdowns and 421 receiving yards with two touchdowns.
What’s potentially enticing for the Redskins is his return ability. He took 12 kickoffs for a combined 312 yards, averaging 26 yards per return with a long of 39.
In terms of adding a veteran with a solid resume, the Redskins could pursue DeMarco Murray, recently released by the Titans after two seasons in which he rushed for just less than 2,000 yards combined.Murray’s production decreased, sharing time with Derrick Henry, as the former Cowboy and Eagle rushed for 659 yards and caught 39 passes for 266 yards.
