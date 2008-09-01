2017 Game Information: Redskins-Eagles

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday's Redskins-Eagles 2017 Week 1 matchup at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Series history, broadcast information, connections and more from Sunday's Redskins-Eagles 2017 Week 1 matchup at FedExField in Landover, Md.

REGULAR SEASON WEEK 1

WASHINGTON REDSKINS (0-0) vs. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (0-0)

Sunday, Sept. 10 | 1:00 p.m. ET

FedExField (82,000) | Landover, Md.

– Download the full game release (PDF)

The Washington Redskins will open the 2017 season at home on Sunday, Sept. 10, when they host the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

Washington has earned five consecutive victories against Philadelphia, dating back to 2014. With a win on Sunday, the Redskins can record their first six-game winning streak in the series since the 1981-84 seasons.

In five career games against the Eagles, quarterback Kirk Cousins has completed 124-of-195 passes for 1,579 yards with 12 touchdowns and only three interceptions. His 102.9 passer rating and 315.8 yardsper-game average in games against the Eagles are the best by any active NFL quarterback against Philadelphia (min. five games played).

Defensively, two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Kerrigan has enjoyed similar success against the Eagles, as his 9.5 career sacks against Philadelphia lead all active NFL players. Last season, he registered 3.5 sacks against Philadelphia, including a game-clinching sackfumble in a 27-22 win in Week 14.

SERIES HISTORY

--Redskins lead all-time series, 86-73-5

--Redskins lead regular season series, 85-73-5

--Last meeting: Dec. 11, 2016 (27-22, WAS)

TELEVISION: FOX

--Kenny Albert (play-by-play)

--Ronde Barber (color)

--Kristina Pink (sidelines)

RADIO: Redskins Radio Network

--Larry Michael (play-by-play)

--Sonny Jurgensen (color)

--Chris Cooley (analysis)

--Rick “Doc” Walker (sidelines)

ESPN Radio (National)

--Adam Amin (play-by-play)

--Bill Polian (color)

--Sal Paolantonio (sidelines)

THE OPPONENT



The Philadelphia Eagles enter the 2017 regular season following a 7-9 campaign in 2016 in which they finished fourth in the NFC East. This season will be the team’s second season under the purview of Head Coach Doug Pederson.

Carson Wentz returns as the team’s quarterback in his second NFL season. During his rookie season, he completed 379-of-607 passes (62.4 percent) for 3,782 yards with 16 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His 379 completions set an NFL rookie record, surpassing Sam Bradford (354) in 2010. Wentz started all 16 regular season games in his first season for the Eagles.

Running back Ryan Mathews led the Eagles in rushing a year ago, posting 661 rushing yards on 155 carries including eight touchdowns. Free agent signee LeGarrette Blount sits atop the depth chart at running back entering Week 1.

Tight end Zach Ertz posted team highs in receptions (78), receiving yards (816) and touchdown receptions (four) in 2016. This offseason, the Eagles added wide receiver Alshon Jeffery, who posted 52 receptions for 821 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Chicago Bears.

Linebacker Nigel Bradham paced the Eagles with a team-high 98 tackles (67 solo) in 2016. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox recorded a team-high 6.5 sacks, while linebacker Jordan Hicks led the Eagles with five interceptions.

Caleb Sturgis enters the 2016 regular season as the Eagles’ kicker. Sturgis was 35-of-41 (85.4 percent) on field goal attempts in 16 games.

Darren Sproles served as the team’s primary punt returner in 2016, while Kenjon Barner and Wendell Smallwood handled kickoff returns. Sproles averaged 13.2 yards per return on 17 punt returns. Barner averaged 30.8 yards per return on nine kickoff returns, while Smallwood averaged 29 yards per return on nine returns.

A WIN WOULD

... even the Redskins’ all-time record in season openers at 41-41- 4, including a 25-23 mark since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

... snap the Redskins’ four-game losing streak in season openers and give them their first Week 1 win since 2012.

... improve the Redskins to 18-13 in Week 1 home games since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger and push Washington to 9-5 all-time at FedExField on Kickoff Weekend.

... give the Redskins a sixth straight victory against Philadelphia for the first time since posting a six-game winning streak in the series across the 1981-84 seasons.

... push the Redskins’ all-time record against the Eagles including postseason play to 87-73-5, including season series sweeps in 2015 and 2016.

... be the Redskins’ 87th all-time win against the Eagles (including postseason play). Washington’s 86 victories against Philadelphia are already their most against any opponent.

... make the Redskins 45-35-3 all-time in home games against the Eagles and give the Redskins victories in five of their last six home games against Philadelphia.

... give the Redskins their first four-game home winning streak against Philadelphia since the 1981-84 seasons.

... mark Head Coach Jay Gruden’s 22nd career victory with Washington, pushing him past Bill McPeak for sole possession of eighthmost in team history

REGULAR SEASON SERIES

Sunday’s season opener between the Redskins and the Eagles will mark the 165th overall meeting between the division rivals.This is the 164th regular season meeting between the two franchises, not including two meetings in 1943 when the Eagles merged with the Steelers to form the PhilPitt Steagles.

The Redskins lead the all-time regular season series 85-73-5. With exception of the 1943 season, the two teams have played a home-and-home series every year since 1936. Including a playoff win in 1990, the Redskins’ 86 combined victories against the Eagles are their most against any opponent.

A win this week would give Washington six consecutive victories against the Eagles for the first time since the 1981-84 seasons.

NOTABLE REDSKINS/EAGLES CONNECTIONS

Former Eagles on Redskins:

Assistant Head Coach/Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan (1995-97)

Offensive Coordinator Matt Cavanaugh (1986-89)

Assistant Special Teams Coach Bret Munsey (2013)

Former Redskins on Eagles:

Defensive Quality Control/Assistant Defensive Line Coach Phillip Daniels (2004-10, 2012)

LS Rick Lovato (2016)

Redskins from Pennsylvannia:

Eagles from the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

CB Ronald Darby (Oxon Hill, Md.)

WR Mack Hollins (Rockville, Md.)

S Rodney McLeod (Clinton, Md.)

RB Wendell Smallwood (Elkton, Md.)

WR Torrey Smith (Richmond, Va.)

Redskins who went to college in Pennsylvania:

Eagles who went to college in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area:

DE Chris Long (Virginia)

LS Rick Lovato (Old Dominion)

CB Dexter McDougle (Maryland)

S Rodney McLeod (Virginia)

WR Torrey Smith (Maryland)

Notable Pro Connections:

Outside Linebackers Coach Chad Grimm worked with Eagles Offensive Coordinator Frank Reich for the Arizona Cardinals in 2012. Grimm also worked with Reich for the San Diego Chargers from 2013-14.

Defensive Coordinator Greg Manusky (2007-10) and Defensive Line Coach Jim Tomsula (2007-15) worked with Eagles Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp (2008-10) for the San Francisco 49ers. Manusky played with Eagles Assistant Offensive Line/Tight Ends Coach Eugene Chung on the Kansas City Chiefs from 1998-99.

Running backs Coach Randy Jordan also played with Chung on the Jacksonville Jaguars in 1995.

Manusky and Tomsula worked for the San Francisco 49ers while Eagles S Chris Maragos played there in 2010.

Quarterbacks Coach Kevin O’Connell (2016) and Tomsula (2015) worked for the 49ers while Eagles WR Torrey Smith (2015-16) played there.

Wide Receivers Coach Ike Hilliard worked with Eagles Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp for the Miami Dolphins in 2011. Hilliard worked for the Buffalo Bills while Eagles LB Nigel Bradham and CB Ron Brooks played there in 2013.

Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica, Assistant Head Coach/ Offensive Line Coach Bill Callahan and Offensive Coordinator Matt Cavanaugh worked with Eagles Quarterbacks Coach John DeFilippo for the New York Jets in 2009.

Quarterbacks Coach Kevin O’Connell worked with Eagles Quarterbacks Coach John DeFilippo for the Cleveland Browns in 2015.

Defensive Quality Control Cannon Matthews (2013) and O’Connell (2015) worked together with Eagles Linebackers Coach Ken Flajole (2013-15) for the Cleveland Browns. Matthews also worked for the Tennessee Titans while Eagles G Chance Warmack played there from 2014-15.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Cavanaugh worked with Eagles Wide Receivers Coach Mike Groh for the Chicago Bears from 2013-14. Cavanaugh worked for the Chicago Bears while Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery played there from 2013-14.

Offensive Quality Control Chris O’Hara worked for the Jacksonville Jaguars while Eagles G/C Stefen Wisniewski played there in 2015.

WR Terrelle Pryor Sr. and DL Stacy McGee played under Eagles Quarterbacks Coach John DeFilippo on the Raiders in 2013.

LB Junior Galette played under Eagles Linebackers Coach Ken Flajole on the New Orleans Saints in 2012.

WR Brian Quick also played under Eagles Wide Receivers Coach Mike Groh on the Los Angeles Rams in 2016.

G Shawn Lauvao and QB Colt McCoy played under Eagles Safeties Coach Tim Hauck on the Cleveland Browns in 2012.

LB Mason Foster (2011-14) played with Eagles RB LeGarrette Blount (2010-12), DE Steven Means (2013-14) and LB Najee Goode (2012) on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

K Dustin Hopkins played with Eagles LB Nigel Bradham and CB Ron Brooks on the Buffalo Bills in 2013.

DL Terrell McClain (2012-13) played with Eagles G Brandon Brooks (2012-15) and P Donnie Jones (2012) on the Houston Texans.

S D.J Swearinger (2013-14) also played with Brooks (2012-15) and CB Ronald Darby (2014-15) on the Houston Texans.

WR Brian Quick played with Eagles QB Nick Foles on the St. Louis Rams in 2015.

LB Zach Brown played with Eagles S Corey Graham on the Buffalo Bills in 2016.

DL Ziggy Hood played with Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery on the Chicago Bears in 2015.

LB Junior Galette played with Eagles S Malcolm Jenkins, RB Darren Sproles and CB Patrick Robinson on the New Orleans Saints from 2011-13.

LB Chris Carter played with Eagles DT Tim Jernigan and DE Steven Means on the Baltimore Ravens from 2015-16. Carter also played with Eagles CB Patrick Robinson on the Indianapolis Colts in 2016.

T Ty Nsekhe (2012) and WR Brian Quick (2012-16) played with Eagles DE Chris Long (2008-15) and S Rodney McLeod (2012-15) on the St. Louis Rams.

TE Vernon Davis played with Eagles S Chris Maragos on the San Francisco 49ers in 2010. Davis also played with WR Torrey Smith on the 49ers in 2015.

