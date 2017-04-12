Up Next
  • There are no Events to display in this category.
View More Events » Show More Close
On Now
Coming Up
  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EST Live The Morning Blitz Al Galdi is live on ESPN980!


  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST Cooley & Kevin Chris Cooley and Kevin Sheehan talk Redskins football and more on ESPN980!


  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EST Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live on ESPN980 from 11am - 1pm!


  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST Live Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!


  • Wed., Dec. 06, 2017 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM EST Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban and Scott Linn are live on ESPN980 from 4pm - 7pm!


  • Thu., Dec. 07, 2017 5:00 AM - 7:00 AM EST Live The Morning Blitz Al Galdi is live on ESPN980!


  • Thu., Dec. 07, 2017 7:00 AM - 11:00 AM EST Cooley & Kevin Chris Cooley and Kevin Sheehan talk Redskins football and more on ESPN980!


  • Thu., Dec. 07, 2017 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM EST Live The Bram Weinstein Show Bram Weinstein is live on ESPN980 from 11am - 1pm!


  • Thu., Dec. 07, 2017 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM EST Live Inside The Locker Room Join Doc Walker, B-Mitch and Scott Jackson weekday afternoons at their new, expanded time – 1pm-4pm on ESPN980!


  • Thu., Dec. 07, 2017 4:00 PM - 6:30 PM EST Live The Steve Czaban Show Steve Czaban and Scott Linn are live on ESPN980 from 4pm - 7pm!


View More Events »
  • Home>
  • PAGE_TITLE_MARKER

News

Link
Print
RSS

12/5: Redskins Make Roster Moves

Posted 1 hour ago

Redskins Public Relations 2017 Media Guide

The Washington Redskins announced today that they have released S Orion Stewart from the practice squad and signed LB Pete Robertson to the practice squad.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins released the following player from their practice squad:

  • S Orion Stewart
The Redskins signed the following player to their practice squad: 

Featured Galleries

Subscribe More Galleries »

widget powered by zoomph