12/5: Redskins Make Roster Moves

The Washington Redskins announced today that they have released S Orion Stewart from the practice squad and signed LB Pete Robertson to the practice squad.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins released the following player from their practice squad:

S Orion Stewart

LB Pete Robertson

The Redskins signed the following player to their practice squad: