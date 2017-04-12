12/5: Redskins Make Roster Moves

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins released the following player from their practice squad:
- S Orion Stewart
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:
The Redskins released the following player from their practice squad:
The WRCF hosted 200 elementary students that received lunch served by the players and cheerleaders. After lunch, students were divided into small groups where they rotated through four fun, holiday activity stations.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' defense and special teams preparing for their Week 14 game against the Los Angeles Chargers Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
Military members experienced a day in the life of an NFL player on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017 at Redskins Park. Anthony Lanier and Samaje Perine helped coach the guests through the different activities.