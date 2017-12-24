12/23: Redskins Make Roster Moves

The Washington Redskins announced on Friday that they have placed RB LeShun Daniels on Injured Reserve and signed RB Kenny Hilliard to the active roster.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following player to their active roster:

RB Kenny Hilliard

The Redskins placed the following player on their Reserve/Injured list: