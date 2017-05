The Washington Redskins announced today that they have signed two free agents, waived two players and released one player.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins signed the following free agent:

TE Manasseh Garner

The Redskins signed the following college free agent:

CB Tevin Homer

The Redskins waived the following players:

LB Khairi Fortt

TE Wes Saxton

The Redskins released the following player: