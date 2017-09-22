Redskins Vs. Raiders 2017 Infographic

Download a PDF of the Redskins' 2017 game vs. the Oakland Raiders Infographic
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' defense and special teams preparing for their Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' offense preparing for their Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.
Check out these photos of the Redskins' defense and special teams preparing for their Week 3 game against the Oakland Raiders Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017, at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park.